East Africa: Why Businesses Are Not Taking Political Risk Cover As Kenya, Rwanda Vote

As Kenya and Rwanda go to the polls in August, there is an air of optimism among investors in the region that the elections will be largely peaceful, with very few taking up political risk and violence insurance covers. Pan-African insurer African Trade Insurance Agency says that only a few investors are considering taking up political risk and political violence covers, compared with 2013 when Kenyans last voted.

