East Africa: RwandAir to Launch Flights to London

National carrier, RwandAir, will at 12:45pm tomorrow, take off for the first direct commercial flight to Gatwick International Airport, London's second busiest airport. The first European destination by the airline will be serviced by a brand new Airbus A330 aircraft that boasts of in-flight connectivity.

