East Africa: Rwanda, Ethiopia Sign 11 Bilateral Agreements

President Paul Kagame and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn yesterday afternoon witnessed the signing of 11 bilateral agreements across multiple sectors as the two countries move to strengthen ties. Desalegn is on a three day official visit to Rwanda accompanied by First Lady Roman Tesfaye and high level officials of his government.

Chicago, IL

