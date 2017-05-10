East Africa: Rwanda, Ethiopia and Egy...

East Africa: Rwanda, Ethiopia and Egypt Nile Deal Faces Uncertain Future

A deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan signed in December 2015 whereby the three countries agreed to end tensions over River Nile water faces an unclear future due to ongoing tensions between Egypt and Sudan. The two downstream countries at the end of April agreed to de-escalate tensions and end counter-accusations as well as import bans and deportations had brought relations between the two countries to tipping point.

