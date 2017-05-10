East Africa: Rwanda and Kenya Now Doing Tourism the 'Sitya Loss Way'

Rwanda continued to surge ahead as a top MICE tourism destination with yet another huge conference being held in Kigali - the Transform Africa Summit 2017 that brought together several heads of state, big shots in the world of technology and enthusiastic tech savvy young people. I attended the well organised summit and could not fail to notice that Rwanda Development Board spared no effort to ensure that it was a hugely successful event as far as tourism in Rwanda is concerned.

