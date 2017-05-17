East Africa: Region Should Take Positive Economic Growth With Cautious Optimism
The International Monetary Fund and Fitch Ratings concur on Rwanda's positive economic outlook. While each country is unique in its circumstance, this reflects on the wider EAC, specifically Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, which are as favourably projected.
