East Africa: Juba, Darfur and Abyei U...

East Africa: Juba, Darfur and Abyei UN Missions to Prioritise Gender, Sexual Violence Fight

The second intermission retreat bringing together top UN officials from South Sudan, Darfur and Abyei have resolved to put protection of civilians and fighting sexual and gender-based violence at the top of their priorities. While speaking to the media, yesterday, Shaowen Yang, the UN Deputy Police Advisor, said that "sexual and gender-based violence is one of the identified and common challenge in all the three missions.

Chicago, IL

