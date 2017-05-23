East Africa: Industrialists Fear Retu...

East Africa: Industrialists Fear Return of Protectionism in East Africa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The drive by some East Africa Community member states to promote industries through domestic sales is raising fears of a return to protectionism. While industry stakeholders contend the campaigns help local industries, there are concerns the drives could hinder the growth of the wider East Africa market by locking out products from neighbouring countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC