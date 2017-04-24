East Africa: Europe to Observe Kenyan...

East Africa: Europe to Observe Kenyan, but Not Rwandan, Polls

The contrast in elections in Rwanda and Kenya, which both go to the polls in August, has come to the fore with the European Union saying it will not send an expert mission to assess the preparedness in Kigali even as it prepares to send one to Nairobi. The EU will also not send an observer mission to monitor the Rwanda election, something which should not be entirely surprising given that it did not send one in 2010 "for lack of resources."

Chicago, IL

