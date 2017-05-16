Community News For The East Hartford Edition
Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc and Health Department Director Jim Cordier are requesting the cooperation of town residents to help control mosquito populations in East Hartford and reduce the possibility of a threat from diseases like West Nile and Zika Virus . The town commenced its annual control campaign applying larvicide to known mosquito breeding grounds, and preparing for backpack and truck-mounted spraying in affected areas of town throughout the summer.
