Community News For The East Hartford ...

Community News For The East Hartford Edition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc and Health Department Director Jim Cordier are requesting the cooperation of town residents to help control mosquito populations in East Hartford and reduce the possibility of a threat from diseases like West Nile and Zika Virus . The town commenced its annual control campaign applying larvicide to known mosquito breeding grounds, and preparing for backpack and truck-mounted spraying in affected areas of town throughout the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC