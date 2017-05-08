Commentary: A critical need for a new...

Commentary: A critical need for a new leadership forgiveness tour

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Derrick Miller On March 20, 2017, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness during a meeting at the Vatican with President Kagame of Rwanda for the 1994 100-day genocide. Experts noted that over 800,000 people were killed in an ethnic war between Tutsi and Hutu extremists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC