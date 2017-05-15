.com | SA 'working on scrapping visa for all African citizens'

.com | SA 'working on scrapping visa ...

South Africa is working towards allowing all African citizens to enter the country without visas but at first "trusted travellers" like diplomats, officials, academics, business people and students will be the only ones to benefit. The Department of Home Affairs outlines the steps that will be taken towards scrapping visa requirements in its latest White Paper on International Migration, which was adopted by cabinet six weeks ago but not made public yet.

Chicago, IL

