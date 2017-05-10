Blueprint for smart African cities un...

Blueprint for smart African cities unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Vision

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda reads through the blueprint. On the left is Houlin Zhao , the Secretary General, International Telecommunications Union while on the right is Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure You have probably heard Ugandans lamenting how Kampala is one big slum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... 8 hr nopervs allowed 2
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC