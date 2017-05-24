Bank of Kigali Mulls First Foreign Listing by a Rwandan Company

Bank of Kigali Ltd., Rwanda's biggest lender by market value, plans to cross-list in Nairobi, Johannesburg or London in 2018, Chief Financial Officer Nathalie Mpaka said. The lender will make a decision by December and the market the board picks will be determined by the amount the bank of capital plans to raise, Mpaka said Wednesday in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

