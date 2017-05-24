Bank of Kigali Mulls First Foreign Li...

Bank of Kigali Mulls First Foreign Listing by a Rwandan Company

Read more: Bloomberg

Bank of Kigali Ltd., Rwanda's biggest lender by market value, plans to cross-list in Nairobi, Johannesburg or London in 2018, Chief Financial Officer Nathalie Mpaka said. The lender will make a decision by December and the market the board picks will be determined by the amount the bank of capital plans to raise, Mpaka said Wednesday in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

Chicago, IL

