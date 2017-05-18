Akin Omotoso's 'Vaya', 'Queen of Katwe', 93 top AMAA 2017 nominations

V AYA , a film direct-ed by Akin Omotoso, a Nigerian living in South Africa and a South African production has been nominated in ten categories for the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2017. At a press conference addressed by the Academy Jurors last Sunday at the Raddison Blu Hotel and Conference Centre in Kig ali, Rwanda, the President of the Jury, Mr. Berni Goldblat, a Swiss citizen named Vaya, Queen of Katwe from Uganda, 93 and 76 both from Nigeria among films with higher number of nominations.

