African youth urged to use ICT for development

Accra, May 16, GNA - The youth of Africa have been urged to contribute to the sustainable development of their countries through Information, Communication and Technology innovation and entrepreneurship. Mrs Ernestina Edem Appiah, the founder of Ghana Code Club, an innovator of code clubs in basic schools in Ghana gave the advice in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Chicago, IL

