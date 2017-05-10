Africa: Transform Africa Summit Begin...

Africa: Transform Africa Summit Begins in Rwanda

Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The third Transform Africa Summit Transform Africa Summit opens today today at the Kigali Convection Centre, attracting about 3,000 delegates. The summit convenes African government leaders and representatives, private sector players, development partners and representatives of organisations in the ICT field.

Chicago, IL

