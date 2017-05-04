Africa: Rwanda - At the Forefront of Promoting Arbitration
Rwanda, after being known as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa and as the 2nd easiest place to do business in Africa, the country is gradually gaining fame for its proven success in promoting Arbitration and other ADR mechanisms. Realizing that the country's potential growth of international trade involving 'foreign' parties could lead to an increase in commercial disputes, the Kigali International Arbitration Centre was established by an Act of Parliament in 2011.
