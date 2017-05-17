Africa: Ms Geek Africa Winner On Her Project and Future Plans
This year, Girls in ICT Rwanda in partnership with Smart Africa secretariat expanded the competition to all its member states to crown the first ever Ms. Geek Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
