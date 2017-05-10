Africa: How Rwanda Is Literally Transforming Africa
Rwanda may not be Africa's largest economy but the East African nation has gradually become the central engine that is dexterously powering a new wave of optimism across the continent through platforms such as the annual Transform Africa Summit that just ended in Kigali. Slowly, Kigali, Rwanda's capital, is becoming a centre for African decision-making, a role hitherto reserved for Washington, New York, London, Paris, Geneva and Beijing where some African leaders would often fly to summit for instructions on how not to govern their countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|Fri
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC