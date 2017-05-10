Africa: How ICT Uptake Will Deliver Quality Services

Last week's "Transform Africa Summit," held in Kigali, pledged to bolster the ICT sector whose aim is to achieve 'smart cities' across the continent. On this note, President Paul Kagame, in his speech, pointed out two fundamental things, among others: the need for political will to enable the implementation of digital integration and rollout of initiatives; and the need to engage in Public-Private Partnerships to invest in ICT projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.