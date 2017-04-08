Tonny Onyulo: In Rwanda, growth is th...

Tonny Onyulo: In Rwanda, growth is the only option

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Boston.com

More than two decades ago, this small East African country witnessed one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century: Extremist ethnic Hutus murdered more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, often by hacking them to death with machetes. Now, the country is remarketing itself as the region's economic miracle - the Singapore of Africa, the hotbed of a burgeoning services industry, a forward-looking country boldly pushing toward a cashless economy through financial technology.

