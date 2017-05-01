Survivors share testimony to mark 23 years since genocide in Rwanda
Attendees light candles at an event on April 30, 2017 at Kibbutz Tel Yitzhak marking the 1994 genocide in which 800,000 Tutsis were killed in Rwanda. A survivor of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group in Rwanda shared her harrowing story with some 230 people on Sunday at an event hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Tel Aviv to mark 23 years since the atrocities.
