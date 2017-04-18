South Sudan refugees take 13 U.N. mis...

South Sudan refugees take 13 U.N. mission staff hostage

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Reuters

A hundred unarmed South Sudanese refugees in eastern Congo took 13 United Nations mission staff hostage on Tuesday, demanding to be moved to a third country, a U.N. official based in the area said. They were among 530 people, mostly former fighters from the rebel side in South Sudan, who have been living in the Munigi base, just outside Goma, since fleeing South Sudan last August, U.N. Goma bureau head Daniel Ruiz told Reuters.

