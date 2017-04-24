Rwandan LGBT Community Steps Out of Shadows
Members of the LGBT community in Rwanda are coming out of the shadows after dark days of attacks and harassment early this year. In February, a Rwandan TV journalist proposed marriage to her same-sex partner and they publicly prepared for a wedding abroad.
