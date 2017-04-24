Rwandan LGBT Community Steps Out of S...

Rwandan LGBT Community Steps Out of Shadows

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Voice of America

Members of the LGBT community in Rwanda are coming out of the shadows after dark days of attacks and harassment early this year. In February, a Rwandan TV journalist proposed marriage to her same-sex partner and they publicly prepared for a wedding abroad.

Chicago, IL

