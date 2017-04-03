RwandAir launches direct flight opera...

RwandAir launches direct flight operations between Mumbai and African city Kigali16 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: India.com

Mumbai, April 4: In a bid to offer seamless air connectivity between India and Africa, the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport added yet another international route. This new route for travellers between the African city of Kigali and the Mumbai metropolitan will strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC