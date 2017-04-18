Rwanda: U.S. Investors Seek Joint Ventures With Local SMEs
Local small and medium enterprises have an opportunity to secure funding, as well as network and form partnerships and joint ventures with investors from the US at the ongoing annual Rwanda Investment Conference in Kigali. Heath Cardie, who led the US business delegation of 16 investors, said SMEs should be given more support because "they are drivers of any economy."
