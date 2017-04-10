Rwanda to host Transform Africa Summit in May
According to a press statement released in Kigali on Wednesday, Mr Hamadoun TourA©, the executive director of Smart Africa said the summit will be hosted by Mr Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, in Kigali from May 10 to 12 under the Theme, "Smart Cities. Fast Forward."
