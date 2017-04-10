Rwanda to host Transform Africa Summi...

Rwanda to host Transform Africa Summit in May

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

According to a press statement released in Kigali on Wednesday, Mr Hamadoun TourA©, the executive director of Smart Africa said the summit will be hosted by Mr Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, in Kigali from May 10 to 12 under the Theme, "Smart Cities. Fast Forward."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC