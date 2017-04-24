Rwanda to boost government spending 7...

Rwanda to boost government spending 7 pct in 2017/18

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Reuters

Rwanda plans to increase government spending by 7 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year to 2.09 trillion francs , the finance minister said on Friday. Claver Gatete told parliament while presenting the draft budget that 17 percent of the budget will be funded by donors with the rest coming from revenue and debt.

