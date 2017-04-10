Rwanda: Slow Economic Activity Impacts Rwandan Banks
The majority of Rwandan companies, including eight banks, Crystal Telecom and Bralirwa, which have released their 2016 results, reported reduced earnings. The banks recorded a steep rise in bad loans, forcing them to spend billions of francs in bad loan provisioning.Combined, the eight leading banks reported a 92.2 per cent surge in loan loss provisioning from Rwf14.6 billion in 2015 to Rwf28 billion , almost wiping out the banks' profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC