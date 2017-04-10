Rwanda: Slow Economic Activity Impact...

Rwanda: Slow Economic Activity Impacts Rwandan Banks

The majority of Rwandan companies, including eight banks, Crystal Telecom and Bralirwa, which have released their 2016 results, reported reduced earnings. The banks recorded a steep rise in bad loans, forcing them to spend billions of francs in bad loan provisioning.Combined, the eight leading banks reported a 92.2 per cent surge in loan loss provisioning from Rwf14.6 billion in 2015 to Rwf28 billion , almost wiping out the banks' profits.

