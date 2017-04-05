Rwanda seeks to reduce charcoal usage...

Rwanda seeks to reduce charcoal usage to save forests

Rwanda targets to decrease the use of charcoal and fire wood by 2018, in an effort to help protect the country's forest cover and avert disastrous effects of climate change, Rwanda Environment Management Authority has said. Coletha Ruhamya, director general, REMA told reporters on Wednesday that local technology initiatives in line with efficient cooking stoves will be identified and introduced to Rwandans in the framework of the government's policy to reduce wood fuel and emissions.

