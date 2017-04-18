Rwanda: Rwanda, Djibouti Sign Five Bilateral Agreements

Rwanda and Djibouti yesterday signed five bilateral agreements during the first day of a two-day state visit by President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame to Djibouti. The agreements aim to strengthen bilateral ties in several key areas including; air services, visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders, reciprocal promotion and protection of investments, establishment of joint commission and a protocol agreement on ICT cooperation.

