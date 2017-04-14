Rwanda remembers opposition politicia...

Rwanda remembers opposition politicians killed in genocide

Read more: Xinhuanet

Rwanda government officials on Thursday paid tribute to 13 opposition politicians killed by the genocidal regime during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. The murdered opposition politicians were hailed for their courage shown towards denouncing the former government's atrocities and human rights violations.

