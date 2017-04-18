Rwanda: Political Parties Step Up Preparations for Presidential Polls
Presidential elections may be four months away but most of the country's eleven legally registered political parties say that preparations to participate are in high gear. Speaking to The New Times, some party representatives said that they are carrying out consultations with party members on a number of things including whether to field a candidate for the August 4 election or form coalitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC