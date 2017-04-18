Rwanda: Political Parties Step Up Pre...

Rwanda: Political Parties Step Up Preparations for Presidential Polls

Presidential elections may be four months away but most of the country's eleven legally registered political parties say that preparations to participate are in high gear. Speaking to The New Times, some party representatives said that they are carrying out consultations with party members on a number of things including whether to field a candidate for the August 4 election or form coalitions.

