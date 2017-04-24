Rwanda: Parliament Passes Cyber Secur...

Rwanda: Parliament Passes Cyber Security Bill

Members of the Lower Chamber of Parliament have passed the draft law establishing the National Cyber Security Authority and determining its responsibilities, organisation and functioning. The Bill establishing NSCA was initially passed by parliament last October to safeguard private and government information and infrastructure against online crimes and cyber-attacks.

