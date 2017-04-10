Rwanda: New Policy Seeks to Scale Up Rural Feeder Roads Works
The government has adopted a plan to significantly step up the construction and rehabilitation of feeder roads connecting farmers to production centres and markets to fast-track development. The idea is to scale up construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of several feeder roads seen as key to linking farmers to production areas and to help government deliver on its development blueprint.
