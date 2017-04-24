Rwanda: New Govt Initiatives Will Att...

Rwanda: New Govt Initiatives Will Attract More Investors in Affordable Housing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

How can Rwanda deliver more affordable housing units and ensure low and middle-income earners acquire decent homes in the medium-term? This question becomes more pertinent particularly as the country's urban population continues to grow rapidly while few houses are being delivered for this market segment. However, the Rwanda Housing Authority , city authorities and other stakeholders say there is no cause for alarm "as there are new initiatives in the pipeline to bring more housing units on the market particularly affordable homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC