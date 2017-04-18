Rwanda: Mukarusanga's Success in Busi...

Rwanda: Mukarusanga's Success in Business Was Inspired By Desire to Defeat Genocide Ideology

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Like many youth, Console Mukarusanga was lured to the city by the huge prospects it offers when she left her hometown for studies in Kigali during late 80s. When she completed high school, she enrolled for a tailoring and business management course and also started working part-time to fulfill her childhood dream of owning a business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC