Rwanda/Morocco: Rwanda, Morocco Sign New Deal On Infrastructure Development

Rwanda Football Federation has signed a new agreement with the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football aimed at improving football infrastructure in the country. In a statement released on Saturday, Ferwafa president Vincent Nzamwita confirmed the development on the conclusion of a seven-day visit to Morocco on the invitation of his counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa.

Chicago, IL

