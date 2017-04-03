Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Firms List...

Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Firms Listed On RSE

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Crystal Telecom recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.9 million from 132,800 shares traded in four deals, the Rwanda Stock Exchange daily market report for Monday indicates. The counter closed at Rwf90, unchanged from Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC