Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Firms Listed On RSE
Crystal Telecom recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.9 million from 132,800 shares traded in four deals, the Rwanda Stock Exchange daily market report for Monday indicates. The counter closed at Rwf90, unchanged from Friday.
