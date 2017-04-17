Rwanda: Local Firms Look to Morocco f...

Rwanda: Local Firms Look to Morocco for New Markets and Business Partnerships

Fifty local private sector members will next month head to Casablanca in Morocco to explore trade and investment opportunities in the north African country. Geoffrey Kamanzi, the Private Sector Federation director for trade facilitation and negotiations, said business leaders from the energy, finance, transport and logistics, information and communication technology, construction and real estate sectors, among others, will make the trip.

