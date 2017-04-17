Rwanda: How Ruzibiza Is Winning the E...

Rwanda: How Ruzibiza Is Winning the Effects of Climate Change

A computerised greenhouse is protecting his produce against extreme weather patterns and enabling him to annually harvest about 30 tonnes of tomatoes and 19 tonnes of bell pepper on an 800 square metre plot of land. The Rulindo District-based farmer and father of six, told The New Times that the technology enables him to harvest quality produce and ensure a sustainable out put.

Chicago, IL

