Rwanda: How Much Are You Losing to Your Baker? the Answer May Shock You

In a country where most processed products are expected to meet set standards, bread seems to be the one commodity that even the bodies charged with ensuring standards are barely interested in, beyond the expiry date. Recently, a picture circulated on social media of a loaf of bread having an expiry date of February 30. Much as this could pass as a simple mix-up of dates, it points to the leeway local bakers have when it comes to standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.