Rwanda: Higher Education Council Engages Experts Over Universities Suspension
The Higher Education Council has engaged professional bodies in the latest assessment of the requirements asked of the universities to be allowed to run suspended programmes. The Higher Education Council suspended some universities programmes and private varsities in mid March this year over inadequate staff and lack of enough teaching facilities following recommendation by external auditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC