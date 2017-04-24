Rwanda: Higher Education Council Enga...

Rwanda: Higher Education Council Engages Experts Over Universities Suspension

The Higher Education Council has engaged professional bodies in the latest assessment of the requirements asked of the universities to be allowed to run suspended programmes. The Higher Education Council suspended some universities programmes and private varsities in mid March this year over inadequate staff and lack of enough teaching facilities following recommendation by external auditors.

