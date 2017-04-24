Rwanda: Fresh Push for Minimum Wage A...

Rwanda: Fresh Push for Minimum Wage As World Celebrates Workers' Day

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Trade Unions have renewed their demand for the Government to set a new minimum wage matching current economic realities and protect vulnerable workers. Speaking to The New Times, yesterday, various workers unions officials said it is unfair to continue relying on the minimum wage that was set over three decades ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar '17 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC