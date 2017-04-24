Rwanda: Fresh Push for Minimum Wage As World Celebrates Workers' Day
Trade Unions have renewed their demand for the Government to set a new minimum wage matching current economic realities and protect vulnerable workers. Speaking to The New Times, yesterday, various workers unions officials said it is unfair to continue relying on the minimum wage that was set over three decades ago.
