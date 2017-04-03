Rwanda: Forex Bureaus Consider Mergers Under New Regulatory Framework
Many small forex bureau operators could merge following the review of the sector's regulatory framework by the central bank. The new framework, gazetted on February 22, is part of a move the regulator said would help enhance professionalism and improve practices in the foreign exchange sector.
