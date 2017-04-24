Rwanda: Ethiopian Prime Minister and First Lady On 3-Day State Visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and First Lady Roman Tesfaye arrived in Kigali, yesterday, for a three-day state visit. During his first day, premier Desalegn visited Ntebe Integrated Model Village in Rwamagana District in Eastern Province where he commended the use of this model to settle poor families in rural settings across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.