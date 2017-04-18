Rwanda: City of Kigali Deploys New Digital System to Process Construction Permits

It will now be easier and faster to process construction permit applications in the City of Kigali and secondary cities around the country, thanks to a new digital system for issuing and managing building permits that starts today. The electronic Building Permit Management Information System is designed to digitise building permit issuing services in the City of Kigali and secondary cities and to improve service delivery, according to Merard Mpabwanamaguru, the city master plan review and development control officer.

