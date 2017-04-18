Rwanda: Christine Iribagiza, A Genocide Survivor Killed
The killing of a genocide survivor in Kigali has sparked public outrage and sent waves of fear among other survivors. Christine Iribagiza, 58, was killed on April 13 by morning by unknown people who entered her home in Niboye suburb, Kicukiro district, stabbed the watchman several times, broke into the house and tied her up with ropes then strangled her.
