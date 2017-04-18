Rwanda: Army Steps Up Fight Against A...

Rwanda: Army Steps Up Fight Against Armyworm

16 hrs ago

The Rwanda Defence Force has intensified the fight against the fall armyworm that has devastated farmers' crops, especially maize. The pest has left farmers around the country worried about their harvests fuelling concerns about the country's food security in the near future if the invasion is not contained fast enough.

Chicago, IL

